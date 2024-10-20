11. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 2 of 2
11. Nuclear Chemistry / Measuring Radioactivity / Problem 7
A certain Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL)-based dosimeter includes filters that attenuate different parts of the radiation spectrum. There is an unfiltered area and three filtered areas containing: a plastic filter, an aluminum filter, and a copper filter. Match each of the areas or filters to its purpose in the monitoring of α, β, and γ radiation types.
I. unfiltered area
II. plastic filter
III. aluminum & copper filters
IV. monitors exposure to β-radiation
V. monitors exposure to γ-radiation
VI. monitors exposure to α-radiation
