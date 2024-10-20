15. Aldehydes and Ketones
15. Aldehydes and Ketones / Tollens' and Benedict's Test / Problem 7
Consider Compound X, an unbranched primary alcohol with a molecular formula of C4H10O. When Compound X undergoes a dehydration reaction (heated to 180° with an H2SO4 catalyst), Compound Y (C4H8) is produced. On the other hand, when Compound X undergoes an oxidation reaction, Compound Z (C4H8O) is formed. Based on the information given, predict the condensed structural formulas of Compounds X, Y, and Z and provide their IUPAC names.
