15. Aldehydes and Ketones / Tollens' and Benedict's Test / Problem 7

Consider Compound X, an unbranched primary alcohol with a molecular formula of C 4 H 10 O. When Compound X undergoes a dehydration reaction (heated to 180° with an H 2 SO 4 catalyst), Compound Y (C 4 H 8 ) is produced. On the other hand, when Compound X undergoes an oxidation reaction, Compound Z (C 4 H 8 O) is formed. Based on the information given, predict the condensed structural formulas of Compounds X, Y, and Z and provide their IUPAC names.