15. Aldehydes and Ketones
15. Aldehydes and Ketones / Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones / Problem 11

Provide the ketone or aldehyde that was reduced to produce the alcohols given below:
i.
Chemical structures of various alcohols derived from reduced aldehydes and ketones.
ii.
Chemical structures of various alcohols derived from reduced aldehydes and ketones.
iii.
Chemical structures of various alcohols derived from reduced aldehydes and ketones.

