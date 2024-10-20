GOB Chemistry
Proteins have a net positive charge and will repel water at their isoelectronic points, which makes them less soluble in water.
Proteins have a net negative charge and will repel water at their isoelectronic points, which makes them less soluble in water.
Proteins have a zero net charge and will promote protein-protein interactions at their isoelectronic points, which makes them less soluble in water.
Proteins are neutral (pH = 7) and will promote protein-protein interactions at their isoelectronic points, which makes them less soluble in water.