18. Amino Acids and Proteins / Amino Acid Classifications / Problem 8

Consider the pairs of amino acids below:





A. alanine and valine

B. leucine and isoleucine

C. glycine and phenylalanine

D. serine and threonine





i. Which pair have side chains capable of hydrogen bonding?

ii. Draw each structure hydrogen bonding to one another.

iii. Sketch each structure hydrogen bonding to water.