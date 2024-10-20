Skip to main content
20. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 3
20. Carbohydrates / D vs L Enantiomers / Problem 2

Draw the enantiomer of the given sugar. Describe the original sugar and its enantiomer as D- and L-sugars.
Structural formula of ribose sugar, showing its D-configuration.

