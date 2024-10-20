Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
20. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 3
20. Carbohydrates / Mutarotation / Problem 8

Provide the missing structure in the mutarotation rotation reaction of D-tagatose given below.
Mutarotation reaction of D-tagatose showing open-chain and beta-D-tagatose structures.

Learn this concept