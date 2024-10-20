Which of the following statement/s regarding the molecules used for gluconeogenesis is correct?

I. The primary substrate for gluconeogenesis is glucose obtained from dietary sources, which is then converted back into glucose for storage.

II. Gluconeogenesis is predominantly active during the fed state when glucose levels are high, to further increase blood glucose.

III. Gluconeogenesis occurs mainly in liver cells during high-intensity exercise to directly convert muscle glycogen into glucose.

IV. Amino acids are key substrates in gluconeogenesis, helping to produce glucose when carbohydrate intake is low.