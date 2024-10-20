- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Draw the structure of an unsaturated fatty acid with 20 carbons and two double bonds located at carbons 5 and 10. Is this molecule "linear" or "bent"?
Given the fatty acid, arachidic acid (C20H40O2):
(i) Predict the shorthand notation which shows the number of carbon atoms and the double bonds.
(ii) Determine if the fatty acid is saturated or unsaturated (mono or poly).
Draw the skeletal structure for the following fatty acid, identify its name, and determine its omega number. Note that all double bonds are in the cis configuration.
CH3CH2CH=CHCH2CH=CHCH2CH=CHCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2COOH
Determine and explain which fatty acid has a higher melting point: oleic acid or palmitic acid.
Considering their chemical composition, explain why butter (a type of fat) tends to solidify in the refrigerator, while olive oil remains liquid.
Determine whether glyceryl stearin is classified as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, or wax.
A triacylglycerol molecule consists of glycerol, one myristic acid unit, and two palmitic acid units. There are two possible isomers for this molecule. Draw these structures and explain how they differ.
Categorize the compound below as a triacylglycerol, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid:
glyceryl tripalmitoleate (tripalmitolein)
A common triglyceride found in cocoa butter is trimyristin, composed of three fatty acids with a shorthand notation (14:0). Draw the structure of trimyristin.
Would trimyristin be more likely to be a solid or a liquid at room temperature?
Consider the triacylglycerol data for three samples of common natural fats and oils below:
i. Determine the fatty acid composition of Y after a complete hydrogenation.
ii. Would the hydrogenation product of Y be more similar to the hydrogenation product of X or Z?
Identify the process (saponification, hydrolysis, or hydrogenation) and the main product type when olive oil is treated with hydrogen in the presence of a palladium catalyst.
Draw the product of the complete hydrogenation of the structure below.
Give the equation for the base-catalyzed hydrolysis of a triacylglycerol consisting of palmitic acid, lauric acid, and myristic acid.