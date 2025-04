23. Lipids / Fatty Acids / Problem 3

Draw the skeletal structure for the following fatty acid, identify its name, and determine its omega number. Note that all double bonds are in the cis configuration.

CH 3 CH 2 CH=CHCH 2 CH=CHCH 2 CH=CHCH 2 CH 2 CH 2 CH 2 CH 2 CH 2 CH 2 COOH