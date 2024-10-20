GOB Chemistry
Palmitic acid has a higher melting point than oleic acid because the absence of double bonds allows for tighter packing of the molecules.
Oleic acid has a higher melting point than palmitic acid because the presence of double bonds allows for tighter packing of the molecules.
Palmitic acid has a higher melting point than oleic acid because the absence of double bonds prevents tight packing of the molecules.
Oleic acid has a higher melting point than palmitic acid because the presence of double bonds introduces kinks in the fatty chain that prevent tight packing.