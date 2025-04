25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism / Review of Metabolism / Problem 11

Determine how many ATPs you would make if you consumed a tetrapeptide comprised of methionine, proline, leucine, and asparagine. (Assume 1 NADH = 3 ATP, 1 FADH 2 = 2 ATP. Don’t include ATP produced/consumed from α-keto acid transformations before entering the citric acid cycle.)