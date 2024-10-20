GOB Chemistry
Essential fatty acids, such as linoleic acid (omega-6) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3), must be consumed through the diet because the human body lacks the enzymes required to synthesize them from other fatty acids.
All essential vitamins can be synthesized by the body under specific conditions, such as adequate sunlight or specific dietary precursors.
Certain amino acids, such as leucine and methionine, are considered essential because they cannot be synthesized by the body and must be supplied through protein-rich foods.
Non-essential nutrients, such as cholesterol and creatine, are synthesized by the body, although they can also be obtained from dietary sources.