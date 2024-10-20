- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Determine whether the statement below describes a gene or a chromosome:
A large molecule of DNA and proteins carrying genetic information.
Which of the following statements about the structure of DNA plasmids are correct?
I. Plasmids are circular DNA molecules that replicate independently of the chromosomal DNA.
II. Plasmids are found exclusively in eukaryotic cells.
III. Plasmids can be transferred between bacteria through a process called conjugation.
IV. Plasmids include a replication origin that allows them to replicate independently.
Which of the following statements is/are correct concerning the structural types of bases found in DNA and RNA?
I. Both purines are found in DNA and RNA.
II. Cytosine is a purine base found in both DNA and RNA.
III. Uracil is one of the four major nitrogenous bases found in DNA.
IV. All pyrimidines are found in DNA and RNA.
How do the bases guanine and adenine differ from each other, given that both are purine bases?
Which of the given compounds is a pyrimidine base?
Draw the products of the reaction below:
Give the products of the reaction below:
Adenosine 5'-phosphate is a key ribonucleotide. Which of the following structures accurately represents this nucleotide?
Choose the base and sugar present in dAMP:
What are the sugar and base present in the nucleotide TMP?
The formation of which bond is crucial for linking nucleotides together during the synthesis of a polynucleotide chain?
Consider the molecule shown below:
Indicate the three building blocks of nucleic acids present in the structure.
Which of the following accurately identifies the difference in the primary structures of RNA and DNA?