26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 1 of 3
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis / Nitrogenous Bases / Problem 5

Which of the given compounds is a pyrimidine base?
Chemical structures of uracil, indole, adenine, and pyridin-2-one for identifying pyrimidine bases.

Learn this concept