26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 1 of 3
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis / Intro to Nucleic Acids / Problem 2
Which of the following statements about the structure of DNA plasmids are correct?
I. Plasmids are circular DNA molecules that replicate independently of the chromosomal DNA.
II. Plasmids are found exclusively in eukaryotic cells.
III. Plasmids can be transferred between bacteria through a process called conjugation.
IV. Plasmids include a replication origin that allows them to replicate independently.
