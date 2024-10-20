- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Consider the following equilibrium (Kc = 2.68 × 10−3 at 800 °C):
CaCO3 (s) ⇌ CaO (s) + CO2 (g)
Is the formation of products favored at equilibrium? What is/are the relative concentration/s of the species involved at equilibrium?
Consider the following equilibrium:
F2 (g) ⇌ 2 F (g); Keq = 7.40×10−13 at 500 Kelvin
Calculate [F2] at equilibrium when [F] = 5.25 × 10−4 M.
Consider the equilibrium reaction shown in the image below:
Calculate the value of K for the reaction.
Which of the following favors the formation of more POCl3 at equilibrium?
2 PCl3(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 POCl3(g) ΔH = −130 kcal/mol
Which of the following reversible reactions can be pushed towards the products' side by reducing pressure?
- PCl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ PCl5(g)
- CaCO3(s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO2(g)
- N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g)
- CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g)
- 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
Given the following reaction at equilibrium:
2 CO2 (g) ⇌ 2 CO (g) + O2 (g); ΔH° = -514 kJ
Which of the following conditions will maximize the yield of CO (g)?
The ΔH of the following reaction is 228 kcal/mol (953 kJ/mol).
2 Cs(g) + Br2(l) → 2 CsBr(s)
Does the entropy of the reaction decrease or increase? Why?
Determine the system whose entropy is increasing.
The reaction Z(s) → X(g) + Y(g) is depicted in the following figure.
Assuming the reaction has ΔH = 52.4 kJ/mol (12.5 kcal/mol), will the reaction be spontaneous at high temperatures?
Plotted on the energy diagram below are blue and orange curves. Identify the curve that represents a nonspontaneous reaction and a spontaneous reaction.
Consider the following reaction:
NH3(l) ⇌ NH3(g)
The ΔH and ΔS for the reaction above are 23.3 kJ/mol (5.57 kcal/mol) and 97.3 J/mol•K (23.2 cal/mol•K), respectively. Is the reaction favored or unfavored by ΔH? By ΔS?