What mass of KCl is required In order to precipitate the silver ions from 30.0 mL of 0.350 M AgNO3 solution?
Determine how many equivalents are in 4 moles of Cu2+ ions.
A certain sports drink has the following ingredients: 1.10 mEq/L Ca2+, 0.494 mEq/L Mg2+, 22.6 mEq/L Cl–, and 0.402% (m/v) fructose. Calculate the total osmolarity of the solution and compare it to another sports drink that contains a total of 137 mM of ions.
To prevent seizures, a magnesium sulfate solution is often prescribed to patients via intravenous infusion. Calculate the mass in grams of MgSO4 if the infusion bag contains 500. mL of 2.50% (m/v) solution. How many milliequivalents of Mg 2+ are in the solution?
Calculate the molality of a 9.70 M solution made of ethanol (C2H5OH) dissolved in water. Its density is 0.789 g/mL.
HClO3 and HClO2 are both oxyacids but HClO3 is a strong electrolyte while HClO2 is a weak electrolyte. Identify the curve in the illustration below that depicts the change in a solution's boiling point when the solution is made up of 1 mole of HClO3 and 1 kg of water and the change when the solution is made up of 1 mole of HClO2 and 1 kg of water.
Plots of vapor pressure vs. temperature for a solvent and a solution are shown in the graph below.
If 1.00 mol of solute dissolved in 1.00 kg of solvent raises its boiling point by 2.55°C, determine the approximate concentration of the solution in mol/kg.
A compound extracted from tobacco leaves known as nicotine is a liquid and is completely miscible with water at temperatures below 60°C. Calculate the molality of nicotine (a covalent substance) in an aqueous solution that starts to freeze at –0.340°C. The Kf of water is 1.86°C•m–1.
Two solutions at different concentrations are placed in compartments I and II, separated by a semipermeable membrane. If the volumes in I and II are equal initially, choose the diagram that depicts the final level of the compartments given the following concentrations:
The recommended oral rehydration solution (ORS) for treating dehydration caused by diarrhea has the following ingredients: 3.5 g NaCl, 2.5 g NaHCO3, 1.5 g KCl, and 20 g glucose (C6H12O6) dissolved in 1.0 L of clean drinking water.
(i) Calculate the osmolarity of the solution.
(ii) If the approximate ion concentration in the blood plasma is 0.30 osmol, is the solution hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic?
(iii) Provide a reason for the calculated osmolarity of the solution.
A Lactated Ringer's Solution is isotonic with red blood cells while a 3% NaCl solution is hypertonic. Which of the following statement is true?
A. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has lower osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has greater osmolarity.
B. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has greater osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has lower osmolarity.
C. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has the same osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has greater osmolarity.
D. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has the same osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has lower osmolarity.