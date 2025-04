9. Solutions / Equivalents / Problem 3

A certain sports drink has the following ingredients: 1.10 mEq/L Ca2+, 0.494 mEq/L Mg2+, 22.6 mEq/L Cl–, and 0.402% (m/v) fructose. Calculate the total osmolarity of the solution and compare it to another sports drink that contains a total of 137 mM of ions.