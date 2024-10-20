9. Solutions - Part 3 of 3
Problem 11
A Lactated Ringer's Solution is isotonic with red blood cells while a 3% NaCl solution is hypertonic. Which of the following statement is true?
A. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has lower osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has greater osmolarity.
B. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has greater osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has lower osmolarity.
C. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has the same osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has greater osmolarity.
D. The Lactated Ringer's Solution has the same osmolarity as red blood cells while the 3% NaCl has lower osmolarity.
