Determine the conjugate base of hydrogen arsenate (HAsO42−).
Determine whether the compound is an acid or a base: H2SeO3, a cold-bluing process ingredient.
Determine if the description matches an acid, a base, or both: strong/weak electrolyte.
Determine whether the following is an acid, base, or both: a slippery compound neutralizes an acid.
Describe the relationship between the normality and molarity of a monoprotic acid. Compare it with that of a polyprotic acid.
Vitamin C (HC6H7O6) is a water-soluble vitamin that helps boost the immune system. Based on the molecular formula HC6H7O6, would you expect the compound to be acidic, basic, or neutral? What does the term "non-acidic" in non-acidic vitamin C mean?
Identify the acid and base in the following reaction
HBr + H2O → Br- + H3O+