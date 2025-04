10. Acids and Bases / Acid-Base Introduction / Problem 6

Vitamin C (HC 6 H 7 O 6 ) is a water-soluble vitamin that helps boost the immune system. Based on the molecular formula HC 6 H 7 O 6 , would you expect the compound to be acidic, basic, or neutral? What does the term "non-acidic" in non-acidic vitamin C mean?