Which of the following statements about the polarity of the R groups in amino acids are correct?

I) All amino acids with hydroxyl (-OH) groups in their R groups are classified as polar.

II) Amino acids with aromatic rings in their R groups are always nonpolar.

III) Amino acids with charged R groups can be classified as either polar or nonpolar.

IV) Sulfur-containing R groups in amino acids are generally nonpolar.

V) Amino acids with carboxyl (-COOH) groups in their R groups are classified as nonpolar.