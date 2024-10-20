18. Amino Acids and Proteins / Amino Acid Classifications / Problem 2

Cell membrane proteins arbitrate the processes that are fundamental for cells. Spanning the entire membrane are called transmembrane proteins, which are involved in the transport of molecules across the membrane into the cell. The fluids inside and outside of the cell are water-based, while the interior of the cell membrane is nonpolar. Which set of amino acids below is expected to be found in the part of a transmembrane protein that lies within the cell membrane interior?