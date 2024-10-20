Amino Acid Classifications
Which of the following statements about the polarity of the R groups in amino acids are correct?
I) All amino acids with hydroxyl (-OH) groups in their R groups are classified as polar.
II) Amino acids with aromatic rings in their R groups are always nonpolar.
III) Amino acids with charged R groups can be classified as either polar or nonpolar.
IV) Sulfur-containing R groups in amino acids are generally nonpolar.
V) Amino acids with carboxyl (-COOH) groups in their R groups are classified as nonpolar.
