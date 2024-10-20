Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Digestion of Lipids
24. Lipid Metabolism / Digestion of Lipids / Problem 3

Provide the hydrolysis products of the triacylglycerol shown below with pancreatic lipase. Draw only one of each product.
Triacylglycerol structure for lipid digestion with pancreatic lipase.

Learn this concept