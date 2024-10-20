Which of the following statements explain why lipids help you feel full for a longer period after a meal?

i. Lipids slow down digestion and stimulate the release of hormones that promote satiety.

ii. Lipids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream in the stomach, causing immediate fullness.

iii. Lipids convert into glucose, quickly raising blood sugar levels and triggering satiety.

iv. Lipids completely suppress digestive enzyme activity, halting food breakdown and creating fullness.