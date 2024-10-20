GOB Chemistry
Galactobiose is a reducing sugar because one of its galactose units has a free anomeric carbon that can act as a reducing agent.
Galactobiose is a reducing sugar because both of its galactose units have free hydroxyl groups that can participate in redox reactions.
Galactobiose is not a reducing sugar because both of its galactose units are linked by an α(1→4) glycosidic bond, which prevents any free anomeric carbons.
Galactobiose is not a reducing sugar because it does not contain any glucose molecules necessary for reducing activity.