Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Disaccharides
20. Carbohydrates / Disaccharides / Problem 3

Draw the Haworth structure for a hypothetical disaccharide that is quite similar to β-lactose except it has an α(1→4)−glycosidic bond.
Haworth structure of β-lactose, showing its molecular arrangement.

Learn this concept