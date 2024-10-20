Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity
19. Enzymes / Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity / Problem 2
In a biochemistry lab, students conducted an experiment to compare the enzyme activity in spinach and lettuce leaves. They first observed the color change in both leaves when exposed to air due to phenolase activity. Then, they performed another experiment where they added hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) to fresh spinach and lettuce samples and recorded the time until bubbles appeared. Which sample has more catalase? Explain your answer.
Learn this concept