Trypsin is an enzyme that hydrolyzes proteins by cutting off peptide bonds, functioning optimally in the small intestine at a pH of 7.5 to 8.5. How would increasing the concentration of proteins affect the rate of a reaction catalyzed by trypsin? (Select all that apply)

I. The reaction rate will increase as the concentration of proteins increases, up to a point where the enzyme becomes saturated.

II. The reaction rate will remain constant regardless of changes in protein concentration once all enzyme active sites are occupied.

III. The reaction rate will plateau as the enzyme becomes fully saturated and cannot process additional substrate molecules.

IV. The reaction rate will decrease as excess proteins might interfere with the enzyme's activity.