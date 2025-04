10. Acids and Bases / Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified) / Problem 1

At worst, when too much carbon dioxide is retained, a person can have respiratory acidosis. Then the person would have to expel the excess amount in any possible way to avoid complications. How does accumulating carbon dioxide cause the blood pH to decrease? Refer to the equation below.

H+ + HCO 3 − ⇌ H 2 CO 3 ⇌ H 2 O + CO 2