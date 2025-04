10. Acids and Bases / Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified) / Problem 2

In respiratory alkalosis, a person hyperventilates. Consequently, more carbon dioxide is expelled than usual. How does the following chemical equation explain the change in the blood pH during hyperventilation?

H+ + HCO 3 − ⇌ H 2 CO 3 ⇌ H 2 O + CO 2