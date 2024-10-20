GOB Chemistry 1 Final - Part 1 of 3
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) / Problem 5
A sample of an alloy weighing 65.00 g with a temperature of 90.00°C is dropped into 120.0 g of water at 25.00°C. The final temperature of both the alloy and the water is 40.00°C. Calculate the specific heat capacity of the alloy if the specific heat of water is 4.184 J/(g•°C).
