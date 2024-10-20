Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry 1 Final - Part 1 of 3
SAMPLE

Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:

8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law / Problem 20

The image below is a representation of a gas sample at 1 atm and 28 °C in a 2 L container. 
Sketch a similar image representing the scenario where the size of the container is increased to 4 L and the temperature is decreased to 0 °C
How would this change affect the pressure?

