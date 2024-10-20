Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
Provide the distinction between a monoprotic acid and diprotic acid. Determine whether the acids listed below are monoprotic or diprotic:
(i) Hydrocyanic acid (HCN)
(ii) Tartaric acid (H2C4H4O6)
There are eight strong bases. Explain what happens when rubidium hydroxide (RbOH), one of the strong bases, is dissolved in water.
Hydroiodic acid (HI) is a strong acid. Describe what occurs when it is dissolved in water.
The figure below shows the electrostatic potential map of the molecule glycine. Based on the figure, which is the most acidic hydrogen in glycine?
Derive an equation to solve for [H3O+] in an aqueous solution of hydrofluoric acid (HF). Hint: Start with Ka.
Determine the [H3O+] of a solution of Rochelle salt (potassium sodium tartrate) if its [OH−] is 3.2×10−7 M.
True or false: Kw is the product of [H3O+] and [OH−] for water and is numerically equal to 1.0×10−7 at 25 °C.
A solution is composed of 0.060 moles of HCl in 300.0 mL of water. What is the concentration of [Cl-] and [H3O+] in the solution?
How many equivalents are in 0.42 mol of Sr(OH)2?
Provide the complete balanced chemical reaction for the following:
Cd(s) + HCl(aq) →
A volcanic eruption can be demonstrated using vinegar and baking soda. Foam and bubble overflow simulates the eruption. How are the foam and bubble formed when baking soda solution is mixed with vinegar? Which substance can be used as an antacid?
All of the following solutions form a buffer except:
I. 1.0 M H2CO3 and 1.0 M NaHCO3
II. 1.0 M CH3NH2 and 1.0 M CH3NH3Cl
III. 1.0 M NaOH and 1.0 M HBr
IV. 1.0 M CH3NH2 and 1.0 M HBr
V. 1.0 M H3PO4 and 1.0 M NaH2PO4
A buffer solution was prepared by mixing 0.25 M hypochlorous acid (HClO) and 0.30 M potassium hypochlorite (KClO). The pKa of HClO is 7.52 and the pH of the resulting solution is 7.60. Provide the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for the buffer.
The volume of an HCl waste is 10000 mL. It has a pH of 2.0. A small bottle contains 1.0 g of Ca(OH)2. Show the neutralization reaction between hydrochloric acid and calcium hydroxide. Determine how many milliliters (in 1 s.f.) of the HCl waste can be neutralized by two small bottles of Ca(OH)2.
Classify the type of radioactive decay involved in the following nuclear reaction as alpha decay, beta decay, gamma emission, or positron emission.
99m43Tc → 9943Tc + 00γ
The changes in an atom's nucleus during a nuclear reaction are depicted in the graph below. Identify the isotopes involved as the original element and the decay product, and determine the type of decay process.
Which of the following statements about gamma rays is true?
Manganese is a transition metal belonging to the fourth period of the periodic table. Manganese has 25 known radioisotopes, one of them being manganese-53. Manganese-53 has a half-life of 3.7×106 years and undergoes radioactive decay through electron capture. Write the symbol of the nuclide produced when manganese-53 undergoes electron capture.
The nuclear fuel used in many nuclear reactors is uranium-235. When bombarded with a single slow neutron, a 235U nuclide undergoes fission to form 141Ba, 3 neutrons, and another nuclide "X". Identify the nuclide X, Write its symbol.
A sample of Mo-99 has a half-life of 2.75 days. After 16.5 days, the activity of the sample was reduced to 378 Bq. Calculate the initial activity, in becquerels, of the sample.
Identify which of the following is/are the correct reason/s why rem is the preferred unit when measuring the health impacts of radiation.
I. The rem (roentgen equivalent for man) takes into account both biological effect and ionizing intensity through the equation: Rems = RBE × rads.
II. The value of rems gives the amount of tissue damage due to radiation.
III. Rem indicates the capacity of radiation to affect matter.
IV. Rem measures equivalent doses of different types of radiation in the medical field.
V. Rem incorporates the relative biological effectiveness factor, which takes into account the different radiation types and energy differences.