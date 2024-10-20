GOB Chemistry 1 Final - Part 3 of 3
10. Acids and Bases / Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation / Problem 13
A buffer solution was prepared by mixing 0.25 M hypochlorous acid (HClO) and 0.30 M potassium hypochlorite (KClO). The pKa of HClO is 7.52 and the pH of the resulting solution is 7.60. Provide the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for the buffer.
