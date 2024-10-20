Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
Balance the following reaction of 1.5 M dichromate: Cr2O7 2– → Cr3+ in acidic solution.
What is the coefficient on water in the balanced equation?
Balance the following reduction-oxidation reaction in basic solution. What is the coefficient in front of OH-?
Br2(l) → BrO3-(aq) + Br-(aq)
The following is a redox reaction between potassium and bromine to form potassium bromide:
2 K + Br2 → 2 KBr
Separate this redox reaction into its component half-reaction.
Identify which of the statements below is true.
Identify the true statement/s from the following statements on the condensed structure and structural formula.
i) The structural formula and condensed structure are just the same.
ii) A condensed structure only shows the 2D orientation, while the structural formula shows the 3D orientation.
iii) A condensed structure only shows atoms, while the structural formula shows how the atoms are bonded to one another.
iv) A condensed structure does not explicitly show lone-pair electrons and multiple bonds.
A compound has a molar mass of 84.18 g/mol. Identify the molecular formula of the compound given that the empirical formula is CH2
Calculate the molar mass of element X if an 83.6-g sample of the compound X2O3 contains 39.4 g of oxygen atoms.
Consider the molecular models shown in the figure below (gray = C, white = H, red = O, blue = N, yellow-green = F). Determine the number of moles for Compound I and Compound II if each has a mass of 28.0 grams.
Arrange the compounds below in increasing mass % N
(NH4)3PO4
(NH4)2SO4
(NH4)2HPO4
NaNO3
NH4NO3
NH3
Iron is obtained from iron(III) oxide. In the following series of reactions, (step 1) hot air (O2) reacts with coke (C) to produce CO2 and heat up the blast furnace, (step 2) additional coke reduces CO2 into CO, and (step 3) the very high temperature allows for CO to reduce Fe in Fe2O3.
(Step 1) C (s) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g)
(Step 2) CO2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)
(Step 3) Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO2 (g)
Write mole ratios to show the relationship between reaction components.
Dinitrobenzene is used in making dyes and explosives. Assume that the nitration of nitrobenzene with the aid of a sulfuric acid catalyst and heat proceeds completely to give solely a 1,3-Dinitrobenzene product. If the reaction started with 0.500 mol of nitrobenzene and 0.250 mol of nitric acid, calculate the theoretical yield (in g).
C6H5NO2 + HNO3 → C6H4(NO2)2 + H2O
Consider the reaction for the recovery of metallic iron:
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g)
Calculate the percent yield of the reaction of 6.930 g of Fe2O3 in excess H2 if 2.930 g of Fe (s) was produced. The molar mass of Fe2O3 is 159.7 g/mol.