GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 5 of 5
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Limiting Reagent / Problem 11
Dinitrobenzene is used in making dyes and explosives. Assume that the nitration of nitrobenzene with the aid of a sulfuric acid catalyst and heat proceeds completely to give solely a 1,3-Dinitrobenzene product. If the reaction started with 0.500 mol of nitrobenzene and 0.250 mol of nitric acid, calculate the theoretical yield (in g).
C6H5NO2 + HNO3 → C6H4(NO2)2 + H2O
