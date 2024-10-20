Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 5 of 5
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Percent Yield / Problem 12

Consider the reaction for the recovery of metallic iron: 
Fe2O(s) + 3 H(g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g)
Calculate the percent yield of the reaction of 6.930 g of Fe2Oin excess H2 if 2.930 g of Fe (s) was produced. The molar mass of Fe2O3 is 159.7 g/mol.

