GOB Chemistry 1 Midterm - Part 5 of 5
SAMPLE
Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities / Percent Yield / Problem 12
Consider the reaction for the recovery of metallic iron:
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 Fe (s) + 3 H2O (g)
Calculate the percent yield of the reaction of 6.930 g of Fe2O3 in excess H2 if 2.930 g of Fe (s) was produced. The molar mass of Fe2O3 is 159.7 g/mol.
Learn this concept