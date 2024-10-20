Bagasse, a by-product in the sugarcane milling process, can be used as a fuel in steam production. If the combustion of 2.00 lbs of bagasse releases 1.95×107 J heat, calculate the amount of bagasse (in kilograms) needed to convert 275 kg of water to steam. ΔHvap, H2O = 2.26×103 J/g
The combustion of 1.000 lb of dry firewood can provide an amount of 7.256×106 J heat. If dry firewood is used in a boiler furnace, how many kilograms of dry firewood are needed to raise the temperature of 250.0 kg of water from 25.00°C to 100.0°C? Specific heat of water = 4.184 J/g•°C
Using the following values: ΔHfus, NH3 = 332.3 J/g, cNH3, liq = 4.744 J/g•°C, and ΔHvap, NH3 = 1370 J/g, determine the amount of heat energy in kilojoules needed to convert a 50.00 g sample of solid ammonia at −77.73°C to liquid ammonia, heat the liquid to −33.33°C, and change the liquid to gas at −33.33°C.
Water at 40.00°C is used for maintaining a specified temperature of a chemical tank. The temperature of the water dropped to 32.50°C. If the water consumption is 5.000×104 g, how many kilojoules of heat were transferred from the water? Specific heat of water = 4.184 J/g•°C