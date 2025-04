8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Heating and Cooling Curves / Problem 4

Water at 40.00°C is used for maintaining a specified temperature of a chemical tank. The temperature of the water dropped to 32.50°C. If the water consumption is 5.000×104 g, how many kilojoules of heat were transferred from the water? Specific heat of water = 4.184 J/g•°C