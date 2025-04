8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / Heating and Cooling Curves / Problem 2

The combustion of 1.000 lb of dry firewood can provide an amount of 7.256×106 J heat. If dry firewood is used in a boiler furnace, how many kilograms of dry firewood are needed to raise the temperature of 250.0 kg of water from 25.00°C to 100.0°C? Specific heat of water = 4.184 J/g•°C