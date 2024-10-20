GOB Chemistry
At a CO2 partial pressure of 1.00 atm and 25°C, the solubility of CO2 in water is 3.42 × 10–2 mol/L. Calculate the solubility of CO2 (in g/mL) at 25°C if the partial pressure of CO2 is 850 mmHg.
At a temperature of 15°C, the partial pressure of NO is 675.0 mmHg. Determine the solubility (in g/mL) of NO in water, given that Henry's law constant for NO at 15°C is 2.31 × 10–3 M/atm.
A 0.80 g of gas sample is soluble in 1 L of water at 2°C and 2.00 atm. Calculate the amount of the gas sample soluble in 1L of water at 2°C and 5.00 atm.