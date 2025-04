9. Solutions / Henry's Law Calculations / Problem 1

At a CO 2 partial pressure of 1.00 atm and 25°C, the solubility of CO 2 in water is 3.42 × 10–2 mol/L. Calculate the solubility of CO 2 (in g/mL) at 25°C if the partial pressure of CO 2 is 850 mmHg.