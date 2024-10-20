Skip to main content
Henry's Law Calculations
A 0.80 g of gas sample is soluble in 1 L of water at 2°C and 2.00 atm. Calculate the amount of the gas sample soluble in 1L of water at 2°C and 5.00 atm.

