GOB Chemistry
What is the name of the compound formed from the hydrogenation of cycloheptene?
Give the correct structure for the product of the reaction shown below:
Draw the product of the hydrogenation reaction shown below.
Draw the product of the following hydrogenation reaction.
Identify the product of hydrogenation of (E)-4-methylhept-3-ene with a palladium over carbon (Pd/C) catalyst.
What is the product of hydrogenation of 4,5-dimethylcyclohex-1-ene with a palladium over carbon (Pd/C) catalyst?