Hydrogenation Reaction
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Hydrogenation Reaction / Problem 5

Identify the product of hydrogenation of (E)-4-methylhept-3-ene with a palladium over carbon (Pd/C) catalyst.
Chemical structure of (E)-4-methylhept-3-ene with hydrogenation conditions using Pd/C catalyst.

