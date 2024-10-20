Skip to main content
Hydrogenation Reaction
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Hydrogenation Reaction / Problem 6

What is the product of hydrogenation of 4,5-dimethylcyclohex-1-ene with a palladium over carbon (Pd/C) catalyst?
<IMAGE>

