25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism / Intro to Urea Cycle / Problem 2

Which is true about the structure of urea? (Select all that apply)

I. Urea contains a carbonyl group (C=O).

II. Urea contains two amine groups (-NH₂).

III. Urea contains a hydroxyl group (-OH).

IV. Urea contains only single bonds between carbon and nitrogen.